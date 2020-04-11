Global  

Gal Gadot Teaches Hebrew & How To Properly Pronounce Her Name in Vogue's 73 Questions

Just Jared Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Gal Gadot is the latest celebrity to go through Vogue‘s 73 Questions video series. While getting ready for her cover shoot, the 34-year-old Wonder Woman star opened up about her obsession with Dua Lipa, Israeli rising stars and more. Gal does teach fans some words in Hebrew including sababa (meaning “cool”) and yalla (meaning “let’s [...]
 Vogue cover star Gal Gadot sips tea on a rooftop in Los Angeles before her shoot and answers 73 rapid-fire questions. While getting fit for the shoot, the Israeli actress talks about her upcoming blockbuster film, Wonder Woman 1984, her current obsession with Dua Lipa, and how she met her husband....

