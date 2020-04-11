Global  

Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Says His Condition Got 'Very Bad'

Just Jared Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Nick Cordero‘s wife Amanda Kloots is asking for more prayers from fans all over. Taking to her Instagram Story, Amanda revealed that Nick‘s condition “got very bad. Please pray pray pray.” If you haven’t seen, Nick was admitted to the ICU after coming down with coronavirus like symptoms. However, after taking two tests, Nick‘s results [...]
