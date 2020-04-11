Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Hilary Heath passes away due to Coronavirus

Hilary Heath passes away due to Coronavirus

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
British actor, Hilary Heath, best known for her role in horror movie 'Witchfinder General', has died of complications from coronavirus. She was 74.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

isaacrthorne

Isaac Thorne RT @HorrorNews: Hilary Heath Passes Away Due to Complications From COVID-19 https://t.co/ai1nx00WKl #horror #HilaryHeath #VincentPrice #wit… 5 minutes ago

HorrorNews

Horror News Network Hilary Heath Passes Away Due to Complications From COVID-19 https://t.co/ai1nx00WKl #horror #HilaryHeath #VincentPrice #witchfinder 2 hours ago

hnlenglish

Headline English British actor Hilary Heath passes away due to COVID-19 British veteran actress Hilary Heath, best known for her rol… https://t.co/SGPhxaiUlV 2 hours ago

Sneha84943760

Sneha RT @amritabhinder: British actor Hilary Heath passes away due to Coronavirus Born in Liverpool, England, the late actor made her big-scree… 3 hours ago

ieEntertainment

ieentertainment #HilaryHeath, known for #WitchfinderGeneral (1968) and #WutheringHeights (1970), has passed away https://t.co/Uo7SrRiV77 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.