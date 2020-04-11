Billie Eilish Fires Back at Body Shamers: I'm Just Wearing What I Wanna Wear Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Aware that many have issues with any change to her signature baggy look, the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker admits she just cannot win against trolls criticizing her wearing tank top and bathing suits. 👓 View full article

0

