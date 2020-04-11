Global  

Justin Timberlake feels 24-hour parenting is 'not human'

Mid-Day Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Singer Justin Timberlake said that things are going smoothly between him and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, as they both deal with the difficulties of social distancing and parenting around the clock.

"We're doing good. We're mostly commiserating over the fact that… 24 hour parenting is not human," the pop star said when he...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Justin Timberlake bonded with Jimmy Fallon over solo nerves

Justin Timberlake bonded with Jimmy Fallon over solo nerves 00:50

 Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon bonded over their nerves over their shared solo debuts at the 2002 MTV VMAs.

