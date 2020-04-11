Justin Timberlake feels 24-hour parenting is 'not human'

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Singer Justin Timberlake said that things are going smoothly between him and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, as they both deal with the difficulties of social distancing and parenting around the clock.



"We're doing good. We're mostly commiserating over the fact that… 24 hour parenting is not human," the pop star said when he... 👓 View full article

