Disney+ To Take On 'Robin Hood' As Next Live Action Feature Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Walt Disney Pictures is looking at Robin Hood for its’ next live action adaption. The rumored project would head to Disney+, just like Lady and the Tramp did at the streaming service’s launch late last year. Blindspotting director Carlos Lopez Estrada is set to direct the project with a script from Kari Granlund, THR reports. [...] 👓 View full article

