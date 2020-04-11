Global  

Disney+ To Take On 'Robin Hood' As Next Live Action Feature

Just Jared Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Walt Disney Pictures is looking at Robin Hood for its’ next live action adaption. The rumored project would head to Disney+, just like Lady and the Tramp did at the streaming service’s launch late last year. Blindspotting director Carlos Lopez Estrada is set to direct the project with a script from Kari Granlund, THR reports. [...]
