Is Athiya Shetty wearing rumoured beau KL Rahul's shirt?

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's social media banter during the lockdown is providing ample fodder to Bollywood's gossip mills. The actor posted a series of snapshots in an oversized white shirt while on a video call with her bestie.



She captioned it, "Party of two with @sashajairam (sic)." The cricketer appeared to be more... 👓 View full article

