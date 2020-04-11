John Prine Tribute: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

From Margo Price to Nathaniel Rateliff, watch five artists perform their favorite John Prine tunes from their homes (and bathtubs) in honor of one of the greatest songwriters of any generation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Bang Media - Published 1 week ago Bruce Springsteen leads John Prine tributes 01:03 Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt have paid tribute to songwriting legend John Prine following his death aged 73. You Might Like

Tweets about this