John Prine Tribute: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

NPR Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
From Margo Price to Nathaniel Rateliff, watch five artists perform their favorite John Prine tunes from their homes (and bathtubs) in honor of one of the greatest songwriters of any generation.
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Bruce Springsteen leads John Prine tributes

Bruce Springsteen leads John Prine tributes 01:03

 Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt have paid tribute to songwriting legend John Prine following his death aged 73.

