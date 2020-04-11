Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Willie Nelson Enlists Neil Young and Dave Matthews for Virtual Farm Aid Festival

Willie Nelson Enlists Neil Young and Dave Matthews for Virtual Farm Aid Festival

AceShowbiz Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
To raise funds for farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 'At Home With Farm Aid' concert will also feature performances by Nelson's sons, Lucas and Micah, as well as John Mellencamp.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Horustoo

Joseph RT @aceshowbiz: Willie Nelson Enlists Neil Young and Dave Matthews for Virtual Farm Aid Festival https://t.co/z3CUmmIQQF https://t.co/qosfZ… 2 days ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Willie Nelson Enlists Neil Young and Dave Matthews for Virtual Farm Aid Festival https://t.co/z3CUmmIQQF https://t.co/qosfZXmk51 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.