Willie Nelson Enlists Neil Young and Dave Matthews for Virtual Farm Aid Festival Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

To raise funds for farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 'At Home With Farm Aid' concert will also feature performances by Nelson's sons, Lucas and Micah, as well as John Mellencamp. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Joseph RT @aceshowbiz: Willie Nelson Enlists Neil Young and Dave Matthews for Virtual Farm Aid Festival https://t.co/z3CUmmIQQF https://t.co/qosfZ… 2 days ago AceShowbiz Willie Nelson Enlists Neil Young and Dave Matthews for Virtual Farm Aid Festival https://t.co/z3CUmmIQQF https://t.co/qosfZXmk51 2 days ago