Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Role He Lost to Tom Cruise

Just Jared Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is opening up about a role that he really wanted, but didn’t get. The 47-year-old actor opened up during a Q&A session on Instagram and he revealed that he wanted the role of Jack Reacher, which went to Tom Cruise. “Great question regarding my career in film 🎞 Was there a [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Dwayne Johnson confident Jungle Cruise will be worth long release delay

Dwayne Johnson confident Jungle Cruise will be worth long release delay 00:50

 Dwayne Johnson is confident July 2021 is the perfect time to release Jungle Cruise.

