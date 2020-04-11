Kris Jenner Dismisses 'KUWTK' Crew to Have Sex With Corey Gamble at Kylie's Office Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In the latest episode of the reality TV show, the Kardashian matriarch asks her boyfriend not to leave after sharing several tender kisses at her daughter's office. 👓 View full article

