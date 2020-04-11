Katherine McNamara Sends 'Socially Distant Hug' to 'Shadowhunters' Co-Star Will Tudor on His Birthday

Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published 4 days ago Katherine McNamara On "Just Like James," Her Song Supporting The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund 13:07 Katherine McNamara is perhaps best known for her roles as Clary Fray in Freeform's “Shadowhunters" and Mia Smoke in the CW's "Arrow." But she's also a singer and a champion of empowerment campaigns such as Girl Up and more. BUILD sat down with McNamara to check in and talk about "Just Like James,"...