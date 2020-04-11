Global  

Katherine McNamara Sends 'Socially Distant Hug' to 'Shadowhunters' Co-Star Will Tudor on His Birthday

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Katherine McNamara is making sure her Shadowhunters co-star Will Tudor has a special 33rd birthday! The actress took to Instagram on his big day, Saturday (April 11), to share a sweet slideshow and message. “Happy birthday to my favorite adventure companion, debate partner, and wilderness wanderer,” she wrote. “My dearest @WillTudor1 : You are, in [...]
Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published
News video: Katherine McNamara On

Katherine McNamara On "Just Like James," Her Song Supporting The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund 13:07

 Katherine McNamara is perhaps best known for her roles as Clary Fray in Freeform's “Shadowhunters" and Mia Smoke in the CW's "Arrow." But she's also a singer and a champion of empowerment campaigns such as Girl Up and more. BUILD sat down with McNamara to check in and talk about "Just Like James,"...

