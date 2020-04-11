Meghan Markle True Colors Revealed: Former Friend Says She's a 'Shapeshifter' Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has played a controversial role in the royal family, including her and Prince Harry's decision to step down as its senior working members. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has played a controversial role in the royal family, including her and Prince Harry's decision to step down as its senior working members. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this HNGN Meghan Markle True Colors Revealed: Former Friend Says She's a 'Shapeshifter' https://t.co/wLvvnlGDJJ https://t.co/4n8EJ7h1jY 37 minutes ago