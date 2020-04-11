Global  

Reporter Asks Andrew Cuomo About Replacing Biden as Nominee During Coronavirus Briefing

Mediaite Saturday, 11 April 2020
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave a lengthy but emphatic answer when a reporter asked him about polling showing Democrats would prefer him to Joe Biden as the party's 2020 Democratic nominee.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo's Wednesday Media Briefing

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo's Wednesday Media Briefing 29:28

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo updates reporters on the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

