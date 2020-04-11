Global  

Gavin Rossdale Talks About Co-Parenting with Gwen Stefani During the Pandemic

Just Jared Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Gavin Rossdale is opening up about co-parenting with Gwen Stefani during the pandemic. The 54-year-old singer shares three kids with his ex-wife Gwen, who is currently in Oklahoma with the kids and her current boyfriend Blake Shelton. “That is the real big dilemma, for parents…kids.. with split custody,” Gavin said in an interview with SiriusXM. [...]
Gwen Stefani's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale talks co-parenting amid coronavirus pandemic

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are working hard to co-parent amid the coronavirus quarantine.
FOXNews.com

Gavin Rossdale: Coronavirus Pandemic Makes Co-Parenting With Gwen Stefani 'Tricky'

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, the Bush frontman talks about a 'real big dilemma' he is facing when dealing with the split custody of his three...
AceShowbiz


