Coronavirus prompts cancellation of Burning Man festival in Nevada, event will be 'virtual,' organizers say

FOXNews.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The annual Burning Man 2020 festival is the latest large-scale event to be affected by the escalating coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Burning Man 2020 canceled amid coronavirus concerns

Burning Man 2020 canceled amid coronavirus concerns 00:22

 Organizers have canceled the Burning Man 2020 event amid coronavirus concerns.

