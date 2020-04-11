Diddy to Host Virtual ‘Dance-A-Thon’ Fundraiser Featuring Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg & More Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

The hip-hop mogul announced on Instagram that he will host "the world's biggest dance-a-thon" in an effort to raise money for healthcare workers in underserved communities around the country. 👓 View full article

