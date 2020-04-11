Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Diddy to Host Virtual ‘Dance-A-Thon’ Fundraiser Featuring Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg & More

Diddy to Host Virtual ‘Dance-A-Thon’ Fundraiser Featuring Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg & More

Billboard.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The hip-hop mogul announced on Instagram that he will host "the world's biggest dance-a-thon" in an effort to raise money for healthcare workers in underserved communities around the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

inotech_3d

INOTECH3D 💯⛽️🔥💨 Diddy to Host Virtual ‘Dance-A-Thon’ Fundraiser Featuring Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg & More Sean “Diddy” Combs has… https://t.co/58sDoYXJwE 13 minutes ago

ShadowLinesDoc

ShadowLines Diddy to Host Virtual ‘Dance-A-Thon’ Fundraiser Featuring Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg & More https://t.co/HQCPJ1GVGr 33 minutes ago

timmyturrner_

Jeremy RT @billboardhiphop: Diddy to Host Virtual ‘Dance-A-Thon’ Fundraiser Featuring Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg & More https://t.co/yGcWy911w1 3 hours ago

realdhoyte

David Hoyte Diddy to Host Virtual 'Dance-A-Thon' Fundraiser Featuring Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg & More https://t.co/Gydk7XArFx 5 hours ago

RobTeixera

Robert Texera Diddy to Host Virtual Fundraiser https://t.co/nTFtbuCuD4 6 hours ago

JustinBiberxfb

JustinBieberNewsx Diddy to Host Virtual 'Dance-A-Thon' Fundraiser Featuring Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg & More - Billboard https://t.co/X7fLo1uyW1 6 hours ago

justinbiebershi

justin bieber eyes Diddy to Host Virtual 'Dance-A-Thon' Fundraiser Featuring Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg & More - Billboard… https://t.co/Ao1QLMHQi8 6 hours ago

toddcusuman

Todd cusuman Diddy to Host Virtual Fundraiser https://t.co/o0WwysLNMd 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.