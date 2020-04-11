Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Billie Eilish Addresses That Fake Sex Tape & People Pretending to Be Her

Billie Eilish Addresses That Fake Sex Tape & People Pretending to Be Her

Just Jared Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Billie Eilish is speaking out to address some rumors about her. The 18-year-old singer chatted with Dazed and was asked about the amateur adult film that some people seem to believe features her. “You think I would be having sex on a train in daylight? With a dress on and fishnets and a f–king peace-sign [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fredbratsch

Fred Brätsch 🇩🇪 RT @JustJared: Billie Eilish addressed a fake***tape that people claim she is in https://t.co/stHvqffuAB 2 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Billie Eilish addressed a fake***tape that people claim she is in https://t.co/stHvqffuAB 2 hours ago

412_mp

WARRIOR FOR JESUS CHRIST 🙏 ALL THAT'S GOOD 🌍 I'd love to Speak to This Young Lady. I'd like to tell her to Forget These Idiots and Be Happy. She's a Beautiful S… https://t.co/Lj9NDg0QU8 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.