'Robin Hood' is Getting a Live-Action Remake From Disney Plus!

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Robin Hood is the next Disney classic to get the live-action treatment! Disney+ is working on the upcoming film, THR reports. Carlos Lopez Estrada will direct, and Kari Granlund, who wrote the recent Lady and the Tramp remake, will write the script. Robin Hood, released in 1973, was “a comedic and musical take on the [...]
