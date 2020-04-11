Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > BTS’ Debut Album & Single Return to the Charts After Fan-Led April Fools’ Day Joke

BTS’ Debut Album & Single Return to the Charts After Fan-Led April Fools’ Day Joke

Billboard.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
BTS' '2 Cool 4 Skool' album and songs "No More Dream," "Like" and "Intro:2Cool 4 Skool" entered the World Albums and Digital Song Sales charts after an April Fools' Day prank.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FZAHRO5

F.ZAHRO RT @billboard: Songs from BTS' debut album just made their chart debut almost seven years after their release. https://t.co/1U5Rtw16Vm 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.