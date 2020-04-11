Global  

Billie Eilish Never Thought About Being Famous, Wanted This Job When She Was Younger

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Billie Eilish is opening up about being famous. In a recent interview with Dazed magazine, the 18-year-old “No Time To Die” singer says she never thought about being famous. Billie revealed that since she knew nothing about the entertainment industry, she wanted to work at this popular place. “I never really thought about it. I [...]
