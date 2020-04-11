Big Time Rush's Kendall Schmidt & Katelyn Tarver Have Epic Jendall Reunion on Instagram Live

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Kendall Schmidt and Katelyn Tarver had two Instagram live reunions this week! The former Big Time Rush stars were on each other’s live programs, starting with Katelyn on Kendall‘s show Koffee with Kendall. During their reunions, Kendall and Katelyn reminisced about their time on the hit Nickelodeon show, and shared some memories from the “Big [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: WatchMojo - Published 1 week ago Top 10 Greatest Big Time Rush Characters 12:18 The greatest Big Time Rush characters made us laugh big time. For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the most iconic and likable characters from the hit Nickelodeon musical sitcom - not just the boys themselves, but the supporting cast as well.