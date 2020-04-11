Global  

Idris Elba Sends a Message of Hope With 'Don't Quit' Poem

Just Jared Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Idris Elba is helping us find some hope in these trying times. The 47-year-old Luther actor – who has recovered from the coronavirus himself – spoke to UK viewers via a message on the BBC. In the segment, released on Friday (April 10), Idris read the poem “Don’t Quit” from American poet John Greenleaf Whittier. [...]
