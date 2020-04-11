Sheléa Frazier Makes Acting Debut in 'Clark Sisters' Movie - Watch Her Incredible Past Performances! Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Sheléa Frazier is a name that you should make sure to remember as she’s definitely a force to be reckoned with! The singer is making her acting debut in the Lifetime movie The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, though fans of Quincy Jones and David Foster are already familiar with her. Sheléa, who plays [...] 👓 View full article

Cast Preview 'The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel' Biopic 02:29 Comprising five siblings, the Clark Sisters helped make gospel music mainstream in the '60s and '70s. Now, their story is told through a Lifetime biopic. ET Canada's Keshia Chante sat down with stars Kierra Sheard, Shelea Frazier, and executive producer Holly Carter, who share what audiences can...

