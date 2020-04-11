Sam Smith Was Turned Into a Sock Puppet & It's Their Quarantine Mood

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Sam Smith is giving fans a glimpse of their “quarantine mood.” The 27-year-old “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer was spotted stepping out for some fresh air amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis on Friday (April 10) in London, England. They sipped on a hot drink and listened to headphones as they strolled. “Quarantine mood… @normani @itsmartymiller,” [...] 👓 View full article

