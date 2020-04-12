Kevin Smith Says Harvey Weinstein Wouldn't Pay Him Royalties on 'Clerks'

Kevin Smith says that Harvey Weinstein refused to pay him royalties for Clerks. The 49-year-old filmmaker sold Clerks, his first movie, to the 68-year-old disgraced film producer at the 1994 Sundance Film Festival, when Harvey ran Miramax. Harvey reportedly paid $227,000 for the movie, but they agreed that Kevin could receive a backend if the [...]

