Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Olivia Munn Reveals If She Plans On Ever Getting Married

Olivia Munn Reveals If She Plans On Ever Getting Married

Just Jared Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Is a wedding in Olivia Munn‘s future?! Not so fast… While promoting her new Netflix movie Love Wedding Repeat, the 39-year-old actress was asked if she has her own dream wedding in mind. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Munn “No. I never have ever been that girl,” Olivia admitted to Variety. “And [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com Olivia Munn is opening up about possibly getting married one day: https://t.co/7h2RzPXHWr 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.