Olivia Munn Reveals If She Plans On Ever Getting Married Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Is a wedding in Olivia Munn‘s future?! Not so fast… While promoting her new Netflix movie Love Wedding Repeat, the 39-year-old actress was asked if she has her own dream wedding in mind. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Munn “No. I never have ever been that girl,” Olivia admitted to Variety. “And [...] 👓 View full article

