Pankaj Kapur-starrer 'Office Office' to re-run amid lockdown

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Even as talk has been rife all through Saturday that the ongoing Covid-19 induced lockdown is likely to continue for two more weeks, there is good news for couch potatoes. Given the good response to the re-telecast of several old popular TV shows among new-age audiences, Sony SAB has decided to re-run its hit sitcom "Office...
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Watch What 'Office' Cast Members Are Doing Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Watch What 'Office' Cast Members Are Doing Amid Coronavirus Lockdown 00:52

 Here's what Office cast members are doing amid lockdown.

