Aww-dorable! Randeep Hooda, Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta shower love on furry friends on National Pet Day Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It's National Pet Day and on the occasion, many Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to express their love towards their pets. Madhuri Dixit Nene posted a video that shows her dancing in ghungroos and playing with her dog, Carmelo.





View this post on Instagram



The one who's always by my side, the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published 14 hours ago Happy National Pet Day 00:36 Saturday is National Pet Day, which was started to help animals still looking for a forever home. You Might Like

Tweets about this