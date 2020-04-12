Entertainment news: Pankaj Kapur-starrer 'Office Office' to re-run amid coronavirus lockdown Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The show stars Pankaj Kapur as retired schoolmaster Mussaddi Lal Tripathi and narrates his struggles to get work done in corrupt offices in a satirical manner. 👓 View full article

