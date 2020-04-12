Global  

Shaza Morani returns home after testing negative for coronavirus, Zoa and Karim Morani still in hospital

Zee News Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Shaza had tested positive for the virus last Monday and later, Zoa too got infected. Karim Morani’s reports came in later and all trio were being treated at different hospitals in Mumbai.
