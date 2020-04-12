'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint, girlfriend Georgia Groome expecting first child Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child together. A representative to the pair confirmed to Page Six on Friday, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time."



