Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Olivia Munn never imagined getting married

Olivia Munn never imagined getting married

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Actress Olivia Munn's new movie, the rom-com "Love Wedding Repeat", is a wedding drama, but in real life, the idea of marriage has always made her anxious. In an interview with Variety, Olivia spoke about her new Netflix project, and why she finds weddings boring.

"I've only gone to, I want to say, four weddings in my life....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.