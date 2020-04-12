Global  

Tom Hanks Hosts 'Saturday Night Live: Home Edition' After Coronavirus Battle (Video)

Sunday, 12 April 2020
Tom Hanks is back in the public eye and he’s looking great! After battling coronavirus, the 63-year-old actor hosted Saturday Night Live: Home Edition from his home on Saturday (April 11). “Hey, it’s good to be here, though it is also very weird to be here hosting Saturday Night Live from home,” Tom said. “It [...]
