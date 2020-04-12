Nick Cordero Had to Be Resuscitated As Condition Worsens in ICU

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Nick Cordero‘s wife Amanda Kloots is providing on his condition as he battles for his life in the hospital. Amanda took to her Instagram Story on Saturday night (April 11) to reveal that the 41-year-old Broadway actor’s condition have taken a turn for the worse. Amanda revealed that last night she got a call that [...] 👓 View full article

