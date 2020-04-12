Global  

Kate McKinnon, Amy Poehler, & More Pay Tribute to 'Saturday Night Live' Music Producer Hal Willner - Watch

Just Jared Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Saturday Night Live is saying goodbye to the music producer Hal Willner. During the closing moments of SNL’s Home Edition on Saturday (April 11), cast members paid tribute to Hal after he died earlier this month from coronavirus. “Some of the show’s sketches are more cinematic in quality and need to be scored more like [...]
Credit: THR News - Published
News video: 'SNL' Set to Air Remote Episode, Pink Opens Up About Unusual COVID-19 Experience & More | THR News

'SNL' Set to Air Remote Episode, Pink Opens Up About Unusual COVID-19 Experience & More | THR News 02:03

 'Saturday Night Live' will return this weekend, Justin Timberlake reveals the FCC tried to stop one of his iconic 'SNL' sketches and Pink opens up to Ellen about her unusual COVID-19 experience.

