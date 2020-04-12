Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Koki Poochega: Kartik Aaryan launches a new series, interacts with one of India's first COVID-19 survivors

Koki Poochega: Kartik Aaryan launches a new series, interacts with one of India's first COVID-19 survivors

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Kartik Aaryan is making sure that he uses this time and his stardom correctly. In an initiative that is both imaginative and the need of the hour, he has started what is called Koki Poochega. This is something that will give all the survivors of the Coronavirus pandemic an opportunity to interact with the actor. And one of them...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: The New Volvo XC40 Recharge - Making life easier

The New Volvo XC40 Recharge - Making life easier 00:52

 Future Volvo customers will need to answer one fundamental question: do you want a new Volvo with a cord or without one? Volvo Cars introduced the Volvo XC40 Recharge, the company's first ever fully electric car and the first model to appear in its brand-new Recharge car line concept.The Volvo XC40...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Incredible Medieval Churches Are Chiseled Out of One Massive Stone [Video]

Incredible Medieval Churches Are Chiseled Out of One Massive Stone

Among the first UNESCO World Heritage sites, these churches in Lalibela, Ethiopia are carved out of one big hunk of rock in a seriously impressive feat.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published
The New Volvo XC40 Recharge - Fully electric all-wheel-drive powertrain [Video]

The New Volvo XC40 Recharge - Fully electric all-wheel-drive powertrain

Future Volvo customers will need to answer one fundamental question: do you want a new Volvo with a cord or without one? Volvo Cars introduced the Volvo XC40 Recharge, the company's first ever fully..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:49Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus pandemic: Kartik Aaryan kickstarts a new series, Kooki Poochega with one of India's first Coronavirus survivor

Coronavirus pandemic: Kartik Aaryan starts a new series titled Kooki Poochega where he will interview real-life heroes of COVID-19 including doctors, policemen,...
Bollywood Life

Watch: Kartik Aaryan interacts with one of India’s first coronavirus survivors from Gujarat, wins the internet for his gesture

Kartik has started a series of his own titled 'Koki Poochega', in which he will interact with the COVID-19 survivors and warriors. The first guest of his show...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.