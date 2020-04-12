From Hop to Easter Parade: The Top Easter Movies to Watch This Holiday

Rebecca Turner RT @PalMissionUK: #Palestine is in #lockdown and the Christian community greeted the #Easter parade from their homes with crosses, olive br… 34 seconds ago

/r/Palestine 🇵🇸 Palestine is in #lockdown and the Christian community greets the Easter parade from their homes with crosses, olive… https://t.co/yQ5x89BEYZ 2 minutes ago

Bret Brian M. From Margate NJ captured this gem. Easter bunny nearly losing his head during the parade yest. Very on bra… https://t.co/WQ7HmeRWni 2 minutes ago

Mayo History #Mayo news from the last 100 years. 1951, the New Cinema Theatre in Westport shows Irving Berlin's Academy Award w… https://t.co/mYKhz10BTo 4 minutes ago

EverythingBerger Here is the Easter Parade from last year at @WaltDisneyWorld Enjoy! #Easter #EasterBunny #EasterAtHome… https://t.co/5EqJ7ZeqLj 7 minutes ago

Torie Bastian Happy Easter! You may remember these Peeps on Parade from a few years back. I hope everyone is well. Lots of love.… https://t.co/0Lxv4Lia41 10 minutes ago