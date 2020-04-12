From Hop to Easter Parade: The Top Easter Movies to Watch This Holiday
Sunday, 12 April 2020 () Hippity, hoppity, Easter is here! After we eat all of the chocolate and complete our (indoor) Easter egg hunt, we're in the mood to throw on a holiday-themed movie and, thankfully,...
New Jersey dentist Wayne Gangi was never going to let 2019’s Easter disaster impact his holiday decorating this year. In fact, Gangi has pretty much doubled the number of mannequins on his office’s front lawn. In 2001, Gangi thought it would be a funny idea to put scantily-clad mannequins in the...