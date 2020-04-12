Coldplay’s Chris Martin Covers Bob Dylan’s ‘Shelter From the Storm’ on ‘SNL’: Watch Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Chris Martin served as a music guest during the first "Saturday Night Live: At Home" episode on April 11, performing a cover of Bob Dylan's classic "Shelter From the Storm." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this