Gucci Mane Wishes Coronavirus Death To His Haters: “Happy Easter”

SOHH Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Gucci Mane Wishes Coronavirus Death To His Haters: “Happy Easter”Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane is sending coronavirus wishes to his haters and doubters. The hip-hop veteran has let loose some steam toward his enemies. Big Facts On Easter Sunday, Guwop hit up Instagram with some straight savage shade. Mane said he hoped his rivals would diminish at the hands of COVID-19. “Happy Easter 🐇” -Gucci […]

The post Gucci Mane Wishes Coronavirus Death To His Haters: "Happy Easter" appeared first on .
