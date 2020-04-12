Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nick Cordero Had to Be Resuscitated Amid Coronavirus Hospitalization, Wife Says

Nick Cordero Had to Be Resuscitated Amid Coronavirus Hospitalization, Wife Says

E! Online Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Broadway and TV star Nick Cordero remains in critical condition after undergoing medical procedures and having to be resuscitated amid his hospitalization for the novel coronavirus, his wife...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SouzaEluam

ELUAM SOUZA RT @enews: Broadway star Nick Cordero had to be resuscitated and remains in critical condition due to coronavirus. "He is struggling; just… 9 minutes ago

kristoferkawas

kristoferkawas Nick Cordero's Wife Starts Moving Musical Tribute as He Remains in the Hospital Amid Coronavirus Battle The Broadwa… https://t.co/fAybCBQcHM 28 minutes ago

ksatnews

KSAT 12 Nick Cordero's Wife Reveals He Had to Be Resuscitated Amid Hospitalization for COVID-19 https://t.co/in0Djo7wCa 1 hour ago

_teen_problem

⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ Broadway's Nick Cordero Had to Be Resuscitated Amid Coronavirus Hospitalization, Wife Says Broadway and TV star Nic… https://t.co/273pelFyS0 7 hours ago

mearant12

melaniearant🌟🌟🌟 Nick Cordero's Wife Reveals He Had to Be Resuscitated Amid Hospitalization for COVID-19 | Entertainment Tonight https://t.co/bq1ffm1Ooi 8 hours ago

JackStyner1

Jack Styner Broadway's Nick Cordero Had to Be Resuscitated Amid Coronavirus Hospitalization, Wife Says https://t.co/HcvM0Bsq3Q 8 hours ago

kristoferkawas

kristoferkawas Nick Cordero's Wife Reveals He Had to Be Resuscitated Amid Hospitalization for COVID-19 The actor's wife revealed t… https://t.co/4kgthazgDQ 8 hours ago

BobiNokkusu

Bobbi Knox RT @enews: Nick Cordero Had to Be Resuscitated Amid Coronavirus Hospitalization, Wife Says https://t.co/MG5WdElbvC 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.