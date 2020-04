Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 1 week ago 8 New Skills to Learn While Under Stay-at-Home Orders 01:28 8 New Skills to Learn While Under Stay-at-Home Orders With the current COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe, many people have found themselves with a lot of extra time on their hands. If stay-at-home orders have started to make you feel fidgety, here are eight new skills you can easily learn on your...