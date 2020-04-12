Global  

Simone Biles Puts Her Own Twist On Handstand Challenge

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Simone Biles took on the handstand challenge! Normally, you would do a handstand and try to put on a shirt, but the Olympic gymnast showed off her skills and put a different twist on it. Simone not only did the challenge, but she took her pants off, with her feet for it! Tom Holland showed [...]
