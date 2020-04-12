Global  

Larry David's Bernie Sanders Delivers Address After Dropping Out on 'SNL' - Watch! (Video)

Just Jared Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Larry David is reprising his role as Senator Bernie Sanders! The 72-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm actor appeared on the special at-home edition of Saturday Night Live on Saturday (April 11). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Larry David During his appearance, “Bernie” answered his supporters’ questions about suspending his 2020 presidential campaign and the [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Bernie Sanders Drops out of 2020 Democratic Race for President

Bernie Sanders Drops out of 2020 Democratic Race for President 01:27

 The Vermont Senator officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. I know that there may be some in our movement who disagree with this decision, who would like us to fight on until the last ballot cast at the Democratic convention, I understand that position, Bernie Sanders,...

