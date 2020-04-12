Chrissy Teigen's Response to Simone Biles' Handstand Challenge Is All of Us Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Simone Biles took the handstand challenge to a whole new level. While y'all have already seen stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Holland and Harrison Osterfield partake in the handstand... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this