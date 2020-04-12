Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Fauci Offers ‘Cautious Optimism’ On Coronavirus Curve, But Ending Lockdowns ‘Is Not Going to be a Light Switch’

Fauci Offers ‘Cautious Optimism’ On Coronavirus Curve, But Ending Lockdowns ‘Is Not Going to be a Light Switch’

Mediaite Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Dr. *Anthony Fauci* said recent coronavirus data gave him a glimpse of "cautious optimism" on Sunday, even as he urged the country to not abandon social distancing guidelines by re-opening all at once.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BErickson_BIO

Brent Erickson RT @Mediaite: Fauci Offers 'Cautious Optimism' On Coronavirus Curve, But Says Ending Lockdowns 'Is Not Going to be a Light Switch' https://… 13 minutes ago

Newsenm

ENM News Dr. Anthony Fauci said recent coronavirus data gave him a glimpse of “cautious optimism” on Sunday, even as he urge… https://t.co/B6PNdltgkE 22 minutes ago

iammix24

iammix 🔔 Fauci Offers 'Cautious Optimism' On Coronavirus Curve, But Says Ending Lockdowns 'Is Not Going to be a Light Switch'- MEDIAITE 26 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Fauci Offers 'Cautious Optimism' On Coronavirus Curve, But Says Ending Lockdowns 'Is Not Going to be a Light Switch… https://t.co/k47ySacych 27 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Fauci Offers 'Cautious Optimism' On Coronavirus Curve, But Says Ending Lockdowns 'Is Not Going to be a Light Switch' https://t.co/mYG2N3MflD 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.