Fauci Offers ‘Cautious Optimism’ On Coronavirus Curve, But Ending Lockdowns ‘Is Not Going to be a Light Switch’ Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Dr. *Anthony Fauci* said recent coronavirus data gave him a glimpse of "cautious optimism" on Sunday, even as he urged the country to not abandon social distancing guidelines by re-opening all at once. 👓 View full article

