Director James Gunn Says 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' & 'The Suicide Squad' Won't Be Delayed

Just Jared Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
James Gunn says some highly anticipated films are still on the way! The 53-year-old director of the upcoming third Guardians of the Galaxy movie and The Suicide Squad claims that neither film will be affected by delays like so many other movies amid the global health crisis. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James [...]
