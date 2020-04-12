James Gunn says some highly anticipated films are still on the way! The 53-year-old director of the upcoming third Guardians of the Galaxy movie and The Suicide Squad claims that neither film will be affected by delays like so many other movies amid the global health crisis. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Shatta Bandle Director James Gunn Says ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ & ‘The Suicide Squad’ Won’t Be Delayed https://t.co/sPTsoAaaWH https://t.co/jA5IPOcWlc 9 minutes ago Kim Kardashian Director James Gunn Says ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ & ‘The Suicide Squad’ Won’t Be Delayed https://t.co/CMuqxiIfoe https://t.co/OFlbcm8bgh 9 minutes ago Global Connect+ Director James Gunn Says ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ & ‘The Suicide Squad’ Won’t Be Delayed https://t.co/adUA2B3t2L https://t.co/mAyDijRzJa 9 minutes ago Micheal Soriano RT @JustJared: Director James Gunn says #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 and #TheSuicideSquad are still on track with their release dates amid the… 12 minutes ago JustJared.com Director James Gunn says #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 and #TheSuicideSquad are still on track with their release dates… https://t.co/R0PRhNgqcb 18 minutes ago Humberto RT @ComicBook: #GotG3 director James Gunn says that as of now, plans for the highly anticipated threequel remain unchanged amid coronavirus… 47 minutes ago Comicbook.com #GotG3 director James Gunn says that as of now, plans for the highly anticipated threequel remain unchanged amid co… https://t.co/Iw4ZEsfnj8 1 hour ago Mark My Words @Guardians Everyone, read about the director James Gunn. He is the last person you want support. Shocking. Don’t bu… https://t.co/CAXYvvKxYR 8 hours ago