'Killing Eve' Star Jodie Comer Talks More of Season Three & Says Villanelle Is 'Faced With A Lot of Stuff'

Just Jared Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Villanelle (Jodie Comer) goes incognito as a delivery person in this still from the season three premiere of Killing Eve, which is back tonight, April 12. Jodie spoke to EW about what fans could expect from the new season and what’s in store for Villanelle. At the end of season two, Villanelle shot Eve (Sandra [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Jodie Comer used to overdo eyebrows as a teenager

Jodie Comer used to overdo eyebrows as a teenager 00:43

 Jodie Comer used to rock "super heavily drawn on" eyebrows when she was growing up.

