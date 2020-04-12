Global  

Hilary Duff Changed Her Hair Color in Quarantine - See the New Look!

Just Jared Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Like many people at home, Hilary Duff has apparently decided to spice up her hair! The 32-year-old Younger star and Breathe In. Breathe Out. singer debuted a brand new ‘do on Sunday (April 12) on Easter. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff “🤷🏼‍♀️yea.,” she simply captioned the post, in which she’s making [...]
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Hilary Duff ditches her blonde her for a drastic new look

Hilary Duff ditches her blonde her for a drastic new look 00:51

 Hilary Duff debuted a brand new hair color and cut in a photo she shared to Instagram on Sunday. The actress, known for the long blonde hair she sported on “Lizzie McGuire,” is now rocking a short, turquoise bob. “Yea,” Duff succinctly captioned her post. It’s possible her new look could...

