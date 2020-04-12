Andrea Bocelli Delivers Moving Easter Sunday Performance From Milan's Duomo - Watch Here!

Andrea Bocelli steps outside the magnificent Duomo for a special performance on Easter Sunday (April 12) in Milan, Italy. The 62-year-old musician gave a moving performance for the religious holiday, amid the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns across the world. “Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we [...]

